8PAY (8PAY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $107,055.00

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. 8PAY has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $107,055.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 8PAY has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00044918 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.02 or 0.06904592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,454.31 or 0.99975497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00047433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00050141 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006219 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

