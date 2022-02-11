Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Purchases $25,217.50 in Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,217.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 875 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $22,330.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 875 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.46 per share, for a total transaction of $21,402.50.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Nicholas John Swenson bought 720 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $16,372.80.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 720 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $17,784.00.

AIRT traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.13. Air T, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 23.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Air T by 433.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air T by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air T in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Air T from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

About Air T

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

