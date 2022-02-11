Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan Sells 15,625 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $2,319,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ZM stock traded down $4.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.24. 2,688,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,869,057. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.27 and its 200 day moving average is $248.62. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.70 and a 1 year high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.37.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

