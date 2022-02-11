Insider Selling: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sells 15,878 Shares of Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 15,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $295,013.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sven-Olof Lindblad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 12,444 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $231,582.84.

On Thursday, January 20th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 11,630 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $217,597.30.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 5,166 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $95,880.96.

On Thursday, January 13th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 2,750 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $50,930.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 12,906 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $220,434.48.

On Monday, December 27th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 25,184 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $433,668.48.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 1,591 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $27,047.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 250 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $4,252.50.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $17.84. 161,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,079. The stock has a market cap of $895.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $21.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 802,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 62,087 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

LIND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

