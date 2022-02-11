Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $189.91 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000746 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ROSEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.