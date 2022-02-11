Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) Short Interest Down 81.2% in January

Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,000 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the January 15th total of 1,129,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,120.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Monex Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company.

MNXBF remained flat at $$4.59 during trading hours on Friday. Monex Group has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92.

Monex Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail online brokerage services to individual investors and businesses in Japan, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers international forex, asset management, investor education, and M&A advisory services; reporting, robo-advisory, and wrap services; educational services to enhance trading skills of clients; custodial trust services; and discretionary investment management services.

