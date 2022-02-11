$41.96 Million in Sales Expected for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will post $41.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.81 million and the highest is $42.10 million. NanoString Technologies reported sales of $36.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year sales of $144.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $143.76 million to $144.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $183.14 million, with estimates ranging from $179.99 million to $185.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSTG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $366,581.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,448,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,220 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,273,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,484,000 after purchasing an additional 114,068 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,922,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,276,000 after purchasing an additional 30,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,324,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after purchasing an additional 166,950 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NSTG traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.08. 285,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,074. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average of $46.41. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.73.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

