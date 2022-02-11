Short Interest in Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Decreases By 85.7%

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SLSDF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.27. Select Sands has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Select Sands Company Profile
