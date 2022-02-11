Short Interest in Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Decreases By 85.7%

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SLSDF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.27. Select Sands has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Select Sands Company Profile

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company. It is engaged in the business of silica sand quarry and production facilities. The firm focuses on the Ozark project, which is located in Arkansas. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

