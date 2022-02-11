New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of New Jersey Mining stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. New Jersey Mining has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $9.30.

About New Jersey Mining

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties namely: Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands and Central Idaho. The company was founded by Grant Brackebusch on July 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

Further Reading

