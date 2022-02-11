Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $887.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will report sales of $887.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $902.10 million and the lowest is $873.00 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $601.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,904. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 61.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,265,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,319,000 after buying an additional 697,009 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after buying an additional 179,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.