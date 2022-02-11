Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has received an average rating of “Strong Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,207.50 ($97.46).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RB. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($104.12) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($97.36) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($81.14) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($114.94) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($127.11) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($78.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($108.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

