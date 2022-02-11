Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has received an average rating of “Strong Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,207.50 ($97.46).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RB. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($104.12) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($97.36) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($81.14) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($114.94) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($127.11) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($78.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($108.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

