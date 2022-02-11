Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.350-$3.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 B-.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.86.

ARMK traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,990,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,586. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36. Aramark has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -103.08 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.71%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aramark stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,027 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Aramark worth $21,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

