MetaHash (MHC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $356,051.00

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $16.85 million and approximately $356,051.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00044844 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,923.97 or 0.06888272 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,379.00 or 0.99836304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00047030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00049755 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006197 BTC.

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,247,866,404 coins and its circulating supply is 3,077,631,883 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

