Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Analysts expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to post earnings per share of $1.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. Paycom Software posted earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.00.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $14.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $349.56. 720,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,973. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $296.68 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $372.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 123.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.