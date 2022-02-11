Sun (New) (SUN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $138.14 Million

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Sun (New) has a market cap of $167.59 million and $138.14 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001832 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00044844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

