ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Down 92.5% in January

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the January 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ENGGY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,254. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $12.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.2724 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

