ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Down 92.5% in January

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the January 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ENGGY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,254. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $12.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.2724 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

