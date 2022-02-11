Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX) Short Interest Down 89.2% in January

Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the January 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
DLPX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. 35,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,134. Delphax Technologies has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.
Delphax Technologies Company Profile
