Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-6.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.41. Fiserv also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.400-$6.550 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.40. 4,663,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,300,364. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.81.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 168,031 shares valued at $17,203,124. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

