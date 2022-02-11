Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.06. Edison International posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edison International.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 59.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,796 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,875,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,254,000 after acquiring an additional 188,761 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,315 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Edison International by 12.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after purchasing an additional 965,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,680,000 after purchasing an additional 183,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.25. 1,473,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,801. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $68.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.30%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

