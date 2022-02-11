Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Tops $5.61 on Top Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $39.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for about $5.61 or 0.00013209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00044844 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,923.97 or 0.06888272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,379.00 or 0.99836304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00047030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00049755 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006197 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

