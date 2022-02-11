Brokerages Anticipate EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Will Announce Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98. EMCOR Group posted earnings of $1.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EMCOR Group.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

EME traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $115.14. 230,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,690. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.20. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $89.64 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 74.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 943,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,879,000 after purchasing an additional 403,825 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,599,000 after acquiring an additional 217,107 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after buying an additional 210,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $894,084,000 after buying an additional 193,118 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

