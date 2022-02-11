Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 512,500 shares, a growth of 849.1% from the January 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,171,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.64. 1,107,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,951. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $4.57.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.
About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (FAX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.