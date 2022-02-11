Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 512,500 shares, a growth of 849.1% from the January 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,171,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.64. 1,107,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,951. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $4.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 43.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 39,402 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 109,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 23.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 353,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 66,719 shares in the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

