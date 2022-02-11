Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $348.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 11.6% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 288,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,398,000 after acquiring an additional 30,056 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 36.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock traded down $15.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.27. 1,175,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The company has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.21.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 47.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

