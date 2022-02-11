Crypto Sports Price Reaches $0.0386 on Exchanges (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $105,544.04 and $385.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 67.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

