Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,378,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,763,000 after buying an additional 282,498 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,842,000 after buying an additional 1,884,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,679,000 after buying an additional 1,063,103 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,134,000 after buying an additional 2,719,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,785,000 after buying an additional 1,239,269 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,815,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,017. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

