FantasyGold (FGC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $162.00

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. FantasyGold has a market cap of $52,070.08 and $162.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00044849 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,911.11 or 0.06871072 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,325.99 or 0.99901754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00046848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00049592 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006200 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FGCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.