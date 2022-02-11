China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Up 579.5% in January

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 579.5% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CIHKY stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.31. The company had a trading volume of 19,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,966. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.83. China Merchants Bank has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $223.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.75.
China Merchants Bank Company Profile
