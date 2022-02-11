China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Up 579.5% in January

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 579.5% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CIHKY stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.31. The company had a trading volume of 19,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,966. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.83. China Merchants Bank has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $223.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.75.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

