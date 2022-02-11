British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the January 15th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTAFF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.38. 2,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,305. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $46.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.34.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

