Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Down 90.3% in January

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the January 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Bank of China stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.16. 74,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,553. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. Bank of China has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.39.
About Bank of China
