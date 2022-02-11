Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.300-$5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.90 billion-$137.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136 billion.Centene also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.30-$5.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,641. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $86.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

