Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.300-$5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.90 billion-$137.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136 billion.Centene also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.30-$5.50 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.
Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,641. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $86.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56.
In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centene (CNC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.