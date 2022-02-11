Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.49.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 9,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 25,454 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $1,553,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 836,939 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $117,791,000 after buying an additional 152,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.49. 4,801,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,911,860. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.06. The stock has a market cap of $221.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

