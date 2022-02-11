The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,610 shares of company stock worth $5,158,818 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Southern by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 32,010 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 11,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 36,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Southern by 566.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 397,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,279,000 after purchasing an additional 338,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.79. 8,139,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,824,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. Southern has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $69.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

