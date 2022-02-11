Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives $39.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URBN traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,309,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,692. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

