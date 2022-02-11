Unification Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Unification has a market cap of $1.05 million and $23,432.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unification has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Unification coin can now be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Unification

Unification is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official website is unification.com . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

