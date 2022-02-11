PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Hits $0.27

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $61,212.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

