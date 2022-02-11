Short Interest in Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Increases By 1,400.0%

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73.

SCRYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Scor from €28.80 ($33.10) to €29.60 ($34.02) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Scor in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Scor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

