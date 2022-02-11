GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 1,050.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNDY traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $173.85. 292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.54. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $158.30 and a 52 week high of $286.11.

GNNDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GN Store Nord A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.50.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

