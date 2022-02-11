The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives $39.89 Average PT from Analysts

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.89.
CC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
In related news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $2,991,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890 in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Chemours stock traded down $5.47 on Friday, hitting $30.00. 7,467,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,940. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.14. Chemours has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $38.87.
Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.
Chemours Company Profile
The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.
