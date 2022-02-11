The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives $39.89 Average PT from Analysts

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.89.

CC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $2,991,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890 in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 6,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemours stock traded down $5.47 on Friday, hitting $30.00. 7,467,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,940. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.14. Chemours has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

