$0.09 EPS Expected for Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Great Elm Capital’s earnings. Great Elm Capital reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Great Elm Capital.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Elm Capital by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 48.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 16,879 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 12.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 316,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 35,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 51.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 141,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GECC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. 108,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,557. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.37 million, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.84. Great Elm Capital has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Great Elm Capital shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, February 28th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 500.06%.

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

