nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.420-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.26 million-$631.24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $618.35 million.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.100-$2.200 EPS.

Shares of NVT traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,702. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.68. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.83.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after buying an additional 194,925 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 222.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.