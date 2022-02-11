nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.420-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.26 million-$631.24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $618.35 million.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.100-$2.200 EPS.

Shares of NVT traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,702. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.68. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.83.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after buying an additional 194,925 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 222.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

