CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives $19.48 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.48.

CNHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 189,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNHI traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.15. 5,696,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,373,271. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.68.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

