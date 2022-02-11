Analysts Anticipate SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) to announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SunOpta’s earnings. SunOpta reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SunOpta.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STKL shares. TheStreet cut shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. reduced their price target on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of STKL stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.97. 511,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.53. SunOpta has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $16.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management bought a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 22.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

