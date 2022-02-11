Hedera Hashgraph Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.28 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.78 or 0.00192867 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00025601 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00025096 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.48 or 0.00458637 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00064310 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

