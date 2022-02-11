Polychain Monsters (PMON) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $18.55 million and approximately $945,425.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for about $5.44 or 0.00012829 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polychain Monsters alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00038176 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00102408 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polychain Monsters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polychain Monsters and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.