BitBall (BTB) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $60,604.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. BitBall has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $60,604.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,373.67 or 0.99930617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00062708 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00021038 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00021331 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.36 or 0.00380531 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,828,817 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

