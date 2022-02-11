Analysts Set Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) PT at $9.55

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.55.

Several research firms have commented on CS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NYSE:CS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.95. 17,633,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,855,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $14.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,842,000 after purchasing an additional 159,677 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

