Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Up 1,573.7% in January

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 1,573.7% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.49% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FEDU stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86. Four Seasons Education has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.17.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc is an after-school education service provider for students in Shanghai. It unlocks students’ intellectual potential through education that can benefit students’ academic, career and life prospects. The firm provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs.

