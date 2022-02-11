Direct Selling Acquisition Corp (NYSE:DSAQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp (NYSE:DSAQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:DSAQ traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.96. 56,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,324. Direct Selling Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.93.

Get Direct Selling Acquisition alerts:

About Direct Selling Acquisition

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. is based in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Selling Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Selling Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.