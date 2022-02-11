Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the January 15th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000.

Shares of BSL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.08. 44,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,887. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $17.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

