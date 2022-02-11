Analysts Set Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Price Target at $28.33

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.

OFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of OFC traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,827. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 57,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 73,996 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 106,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 378,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

